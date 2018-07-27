Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Doctors say diabetes can shorten your lifespan by up to 12 years, and that is why hundreds of people are gathering for the next two days at the American Bank Center.

A two-day conference is being held this weekend at the American Bank Center to share the latest information and advancements in the battle against diabetes. The conference is open to all area doctors and nurses that deal with diabetes patients on a daily basis.

The theme of this year's conference was “Tools to empower your patients."

This is the 14th year the Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center has put on the conference.

