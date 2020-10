The plane crash happened near Linwood and Elm Street. This story is developing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane crashed near Linwood and Elm Street. Where the plane was going and where it came from is unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers responded to a Fixed Wing Single-Engine (N26136) plane crash in the neighborhood of Linnwood/Elm St. Two confirmed fatalities identities unknown. Area secure, FAA en route and lead agency for investigation. pic.twitter.com/NAV8andmWc — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) October 25, 2020

