Two dogs assisting Aransas County Sheriff's Deputies in a manhunt Saturday were killed by what officials said were illegal immigrants.

According to a Facebook post by the Aransas County Sheriff's Office, 6 people were arrested just north of Holiday Beach.

The manhunt started as a traffic stop on Highway 35 but then a black truck sped off and went through a fence line before stopping.

That's when sheriff's deputies said at least 14 to 16 scattered into the brush.

The Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Refugio Rancher Joe Braman were called in to help search.

Braman often provides assistance including dogs that are trained to help law enforcement.

On Saturday, Braman sent in two non-aggressive, no bite dogs that often help find individuals with Alzheimers and Dementia.

With agencies both on foot and on horseback, sheriff's deputies were able to find and arrest five people.

But a third yelled out in Spanish "If you want me come and get me."

That's when two of the dogs were found dead nearby and the sixth person was arrested.

"One of the suspects saying he was a gang affiliate," Braman said. "Just the fact that we took those people off the streets and you know it was just unfortunately a canine that lost their life."

Sheriff's deputies said one of the suspects had apparently strangled the dogs with their collars that had trackers on them.

After they were detained and interviewed by U.S. Border Patrol officials, it was determined that the people came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

The five men and one woman were taken from the Aransas County Detention Center to U.S. Customs and Immigration.

