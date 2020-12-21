Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are needed. Here's why.

Health officials warn that not showing up for that second shot could undermine the entire vaccination effort.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that Moderna has joined Pfizer in making available a viable, COVID-19 vaccine, the challenge will be to send a clear message that no matter which one you’re talking about, one shot is not enough.

There are 21 days between shots for Pfizer, 28 for Moderna. Health officials warn that not showing up for that second shot, could undermine the entire vaccination effort. In fact, Corpus Christi-Nueces County Director of Public Health, Annette Rodriguez, says that if you only get one shot, you may not be fully protected from the virus.

“You have to take the two doses to get that full immunity response from it that’s needed to protect you from COVID-19,” says Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, the vaccine is shown to be 95% effective, but only with both doses. Rodriguez also cautions that whichever vaccine you start with is the one you need to stay with.

“You can’t intermix the vaccines from one to another,” she says. “So, if you started with Pfizer, your second dose is Pfizer. If you started with Moderna, your second dose is Moderna.”

So why wouldn’t someone return for a second dose?

The reasons may be tied, in part, to the reported side effects of the vaccine – possible fatigue or muscle pain, even fever and chills. But mostly, it’s just human nature. It’s the same with patients who don’t show up for regular appointments, and prescriptions that never get filled.

In this case, however, not following-up could mean trouble down the road.

For those who are interested in seeing how many people actually get the vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services has a dashboard on their website that shows the number of doses in Texas, how many vaccinations have been given, and in which counties.

You can also click on any county for more detailed information.

This map typically updates each day at 4 p.m.

