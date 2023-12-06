Two drivers die in San Patricio County crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash in San Patricio County took the lives of two drivers on FM 136 near Gregory
The Department of Public Safety said it happened last Tuesday at around 9:40 p.m.
Investigators said an Acura TSX was going south when the 66-year-old Corpus Christi driver attempted to take a curve, but entered the opposing lane and crashed into an oncoming Mercedes.
John Arthur, who was driving the Acura, died at the scene.
The other driver, 57-year-old Sandra Watson, also died at the scene.
