CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Longview Street and Kenwood Drive.

According to police, it is unclear if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle, but a duplex residence with two tenants was hit by bullets. One bullet was found lodged in the sofa of one of the resident's.

Police collected the bullet as evidence along with five shell casings they found in the street. They are also reviewing security video captured by both residents in hopes of identifying a suspect.

If a suspect is identified, police said they will face charges of deadly conduct.

If you have any information about this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

