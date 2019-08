CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two horses died in an early morning fire Thursday at Farm to Market 666 and Old Brownsville Road.

According to fire crews, the fire broke out just after 9 a.m. Crews worked to put out a grass fire that had caught a nearby horse stable on fire as well.

A Corpus Christi Fire Department chief confirmed to 3News that two horses in that stable died as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

