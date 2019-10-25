SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff's deputies said a couple of horses that were part of a law enforcement operation near Mathis Wednesday were struck and killed by a passing car.

RELATED: Crash kills two horses during bailout search near Mathis

Refugio rancher Joe Braman owned the two horses.

The deputies were called to assist the Depart of Public Safety on Highway 359 just north of Mathis.

Troopers said they were trying to conduct a traffic stop when a driver took off on foot.

Sheriff's deputies were called in along with Refugio rancher and Braman.

"It's a free service that Braman provides not only with his horses and dogs but himself. His companion that helps him with these searches," Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

According to Rivera, two of Braman's horses were tied to a trailer near the search when they were spooked and got loose.

"11 o'clock I guess it was I got a phone call that passing by a vehicle had run into the horses and the riders, but it turns out the horses just got hit," Rivera said.

The driver, who was not related to the manhunt, was injured and treated on the scene, but the horses died.

Braman often lends his world-famous hounds for manhunts, bailouts, and search and rescues.

"I believe in these dogs with all my heart," Braman said during an interview with 3 News in 2018.

That year Braman sent 20 dogs to South Africa to help hunt rhino poachers.

"If I can utilize my god-given talent of training dogs to help save a species, I'm going to do it," Braman said.

Although making significant strides in Africa, Braman is no stranger to losing his animals back home. During several bailouts in the area over the past few years, suspects have killed Braman's dogs while trying to run from law enforcement.

"It cuts down on time, and it makes it safer cause you're seeing animals looking for a person than a human possibly getting shot, stabbed or hurt otherwise," Braman said.

Braman told 3News that the two horses killed Wednesday night were his best ones, and their end of the watch came too soon.

Like the dogs, the horses were used in countless searches and efforts in seeking justice.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: