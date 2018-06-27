The U.S. Coast Guard's Corpus Christi sector stopped a pair of illegal fishing operations Monday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Crews stopped two lanchas and arrested a total of eight fishermen from Mexico. Both boats were loaded with fishing gear and were confiscated.

The fishermen were detained and taken to border enforcement agents for processing.

