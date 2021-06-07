Two injured, one dead in weekend shooting on Magnolia St.

A 36-year-old man died Saturday of a gunshot wound, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 36-year-old man is dead and the two people suspected of being involved in shooting the man were wounded over the weekend, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Magnolia St. about shots being fired. They found the 36-year-old man with life-threatening injuries in a driveway. Officers tried life-saving measures but the man died at the scene, officials said.

Two people, who were also injured in the shooting, left the scene, officials said. One suspect, a 24-year-old man, was dropped off at Spohn Shoreline for treatment and the other suspect, identified as Raul Salazar, 35, drove to Cole Park where officers found him.

Salazar was arrested on murder charges. The other suspect is in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Detectives said that the shooting happened after an argument between the men at the scene.

Officers said are not looking for any other suspects..

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.