CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews were called to a boat ramp at Whitecap Boulevard and Cartagena just after 11 a.m. Monday after a truck was pulled into the water with two children inside.

Corpus Christi firefighters ,the Corpus Christi Police Department dive team and Apollo Towing responded to the scene. The father reportedly had to break a window in order to rescue his kids from the sinking vehicle.

Two kids rescued from truck being dragging into water at Padre Island boat ramp

