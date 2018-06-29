Two people were killed in a major accident just after 1 a.m. Friday on FM 624 and County Road 75, just west of Calallen.

Department of Public Safety troopers said they found the two victims dead at the scene when they arrived. One of the victims was identified as 47-year-old Raymond Gordon King. The other victim was a female who has yet to be identified.

Investigators said the victims were driving westbound when they lost control of their vehicle and began to veer on and off the road, eventually rolling over. Neither of the victims was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII