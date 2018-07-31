ARANSAS PASS, Texas (Kiii News) — Two men were killed after crashing into an ambulance Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Highway 35 and West Moore Avenue.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the ambulance was traveling in the northbound right lane of State Highway 35 when a Nissan Sentra failed to yield the right of way at the West Moore Avenue intersection and pulled out in front of them. The ambulance was unable to avoid a head-on collision with the Nissan and the impact sent both vehicles rolling.

The Nissan Sentra flipped into the center median. Both the male driver and male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in the ambulance, which ended up on its side in the southbound lanes of State Highway 35, were transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A DPS crash team is still investigating the accident. As for the deceased, authorities are still trying to positively identify the male passenger of the vehicle. No next of kin have been notified.

