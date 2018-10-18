ALICE, Texas (Kiii News) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 281 about nine miles north of Alice, Texas.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, it happened around 6:50 a.m. Sunday. A sport utility vehicle occupied by the driver and two passengers was traveling south on 281 and veered off road, striking a guard rail and rolling over.

The driver, 59-year-old Daniel Munoz of Mercedes, Texas, and one passenger, 59-year-old Maria A. Trujillo, also of Mercedes, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was transported by HALO-Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with injuries but in stable condition.

State troopers are still investigating the accident.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII