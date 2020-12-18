Two longtime City of Corpus Christi employees retire

Assistant City Manager Keith Selman and Director at the Corpus Christi International Airport, Fred Segundo are retiring this week.

There's news tonight about a couple of longtime city employees who are retiring this week.

Assistant City Manager Keith Selman was promoted to the Assistant CM position back in 2017 overseeing six departments including parks and recreation and solid waste services.



At one-point last year, he served as interim city manager and was even considered a candidate for the permanent job. Of course, the city ultimately chose Peter Zanoni to fill that seat.



Zanoni tells us the city now has two assistant city manager vacancies and they have turned to a national recruiting firm to help find the right people for those spots.



In fact, Zanoni says there are six candidates and they hope to have both positions filled by the end of January.

The second person who retired this week was longtime Director at the Corpus Christi International Airport, Fred Segundo. Our best wishes to both of those gentlemen for whatever they decide to do next.

