Two men face murder charges in connection with shooting death of Corpus Christi woman

Jacob Salomon,22, and Attrieon Sherrill, 22, are all expected to be indicted in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Alexis Gonzales.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three men could be facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a young Corpus Christi woman.

Jacob Salomon, 22, and Attrieon Sherrill, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday and are now expected to be indicted in connection to the murder.

The shooting, which happened in February, took place just before midnight on Persimmon Street. Police said when they arrived, they found five people shot and 20-year-old Alexis Gonzales dead.

Alexis' mother, Celina Pena, said that she will continue to fight for justice her daughter.

"It's very important to be her voice to get justice for her. We are the only voice she has now, that's important. It's important for her because she needs justice," she said.

Nueces County District Attorney Prosecutor Kristi Britt said they are currently discussing the case with law enforcement. An indictment is expected to be handed down within 45 days.

Both men still remain in custody.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!