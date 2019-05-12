CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men were found dead in a home on the 1200 block of Elgin Dr. just after noon Thursday, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two dead bodies on the inside.

The Medical Examiner has identified the victims as 26-year-old David Garza and 25-year-old George Soto.

The Medical Examiner will not release a cause of death until after an autopsy is completed.

Garza was said to be the resident of the home on Elgin Dr., and Soto was a visitor.

Dozens of vehicles, including police units, crime scene vans, and medical examiner vehicles came and went from the scene on Elgin.

Family of the victims also gathered on the scene while officers studied the gruesome scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, and according to police, if they need any additional information from the public, they will keep people updated on their blotter website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: