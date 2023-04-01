Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later

The brothers were originally arrested for the crime, with both being held for 119 days in Nueces Co. Jail. The brothers were then no billed by a grand jury in 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019.

Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.

Isaac and David Molina reportedly fired at the car more than a dozen times. The brothers were originally arrested for the crime, with both being held for 119 days in Nueces County Jail. The brothers were then no billed by a grand jury in 2019 due to a lack of evidence.

Now, the brothers have been re-indicted for the crime after new information was presented to the grand jury. On April 16 of last year, Michael Cardenas was allegedly shot by Isaac on Buggywhip Drive near the Weber Square Apartments.

While David was re-arrested Tuesday at the IHOP on SPID, Isaac has been in jail for the death of Cardenas since April. He's charged with two counts of murder and for carrying a weapon while on probation.