Two men are recovering in a hospital after falling into the La Quinta Channel in Ingleside.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the men who have not been identified, were boarding a ship when they fell into the water. Officials said they are investigating to figure out what caused them to fall.

The Coast Guard was dispatched to the scene from Port Aransas around 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, but before they arrived, two Good Samaritans pulled the men from the water.

The USCG said one man was unconscious and the other was not, however, they were both transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.

Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

