CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men had to be rescued from the waters after their boat crashed into a gas rig in the Laguna Madre.

It was just before 3 this morning when all of a sudden their boat hit a gas rig in the humble channel, causing the 24-foot vessel to sink.

The two men fell into the water from the impact and fire crews and the Nueces County ESD #2 were able to find them thanks to some neighboring fisherman who saw the whole incident happen.

One man had an injury to his leg, and another had a cut to his forehead.

Officials told 3News that both men had hypothermia when they were pulled from the water and were taken to the hospital.

Officials also add that they both remain in stable condition as of tonight.

Texas Parks and Wildlife are now investigating the crash.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: