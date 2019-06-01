Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police responded to a shooting on the city's westside Sunday morning that sent two men to the hospital. Police received calls about the shooting around 12:45 a.m. from Duncan Street near Ruth Street.

When police arrived they found two men in their early thirties who had both been shot following a reported altercation. One of the men had an injury to the head and the other had been shot in his leg. Officers say the disturbance is under investigation. Witnesses were detained for questioning.

The two men were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII