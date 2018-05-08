CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — On Sunday evening, two men met up with another two men in a home near the 800th block of Bloomington Street.

Police said the men were meeting up for an unknown exchange and it quickly went south. The homeowner and his brother, along with the other men got into a brawl. During the fight, officials said the visitors were stabbed. The homeowner and his brother were assaulted.

In total, three of the men were transported to a nearby hospital. After police responded and conducted a preliminary investigation, the homeowner was arrested.

Officials said none of the men have life-threatening injuries. Police are continuing an investigation to find out why the four men were meeting up in the first place.

