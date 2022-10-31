x
Two pedestrians struck by car at intersection of Memorial, Lang in Portland

The two males were transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline for minor injuries.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juvenile males were at a cross walk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang before being struck by a vehicle, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. 

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

