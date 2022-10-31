Two pedestrians struck by car at intersection of Memorial, Lang in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juvenile males were at a cross walk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang before being struck by a vehicle, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory.
The two males were transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline for minor injuries.
This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'Disrupted a major drug distribution operation': Two arrested after guns, drugs seized from home on south side, police say
- Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
- Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA
- Civil rights complaint filed against city for proposed desalination plant
- Early voting for 2022 kicks off, and registered voters have a lot of options
- Inmates are allowed to and still want to vote despite being in jail, sheriff says
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.