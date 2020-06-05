INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Police Department say 14-year old Nathan Cantu and his sister 16-year-old Julisa Cantu are missing. Police believe the two may be in the Rockport, Aransas Pass, or Ingleside areas. They are believed to be together.

Police also saying that the two could be with a non-custodial parent, Kasey Cantu, and 18-year-old Bruce Marquid Fronapel.

A red Dodge pick-up truck with Texas license plate number DNX8942 is believed to be connected with the missing teens.

If you have any information, please contact Ingelside PD at (361) 776-2531.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: