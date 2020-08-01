CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two organizations are joining forces to help the homeless this winter.

"We all have hard times. All of us do, and if it wasn't for friends I wouldn't have either because I've hit rock bottom before," said Maria Bursby, marketing manager of Christian Brothers Automotive.

Christian Brothers Automotive and Chicas for Christ Outreach teamed up to collect winter clothing and blankets to hand out the homeless community on Tuesday.

Some of the donations will also be going to the Threads of Love Community Closet, which was started by Lucinda Gonzalez in her home in May of last year. Although the group has grown, she said they are a little organization with a big, caring heart.

"We started getting beautiful clothes that we can bless people that are under that financial strain, and so we started giving hope to the hopeless," Gonzalez said.

"You know it really feels good. Not a lot of people, they pass us up and they don't think about us, and for people to come out of their way is really humbling," Robert Jackson said.

