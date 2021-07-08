Two people arrested for stealing Copper near Odem

52-year-old James McCreary and 38-year-old Kimberly Arevalo were arrested Friday night for felony theft of copper.

ODEM, Texas — 52-year-old James McCreary and 38-year-old Kimberly Arevalo were arrested Friday night just before midnight following reports that they were stealing copper from a facility near Odem.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says they got a call about the theft and sent deputies to the area.

The pair were pulled over along interstate 37 and after a search of the vehicle, deputies found two copper rectifier devices, which are used in power supplies to convert alternate current to low voltage direct current.



According to the sheriff, the items belong to the Kinder Morgan Company. McCreary and Arevalo were both arrested for felony theft of copper. Arevalo is also facing a drug charge after deputies allegedly found cocaine inside her purse.

