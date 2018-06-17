UPDATE: Corpus Christi Police Department said two people have been arrested for Capital Murder following the death of a 4-year old boy.

26-year-old Amanda Rose Pinon and 28-year-old Michael Duty have been charged with Capital Murder and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are investigating a toddler who was found dead Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Robin Drive. Officers blocked off the area for some time for the investigation.

"That's the first thing that went to my mind," neighbor Eddie Flores said. "I said man whoever, whatever happened, no one's going to forget this day because it's Fathers Day. I know I wouldn't."

Flores said he came home to the chaos

"The whole street was full of policemen and and family members of both sides," Flores said. "The husband and the wife and there was some yelling and screaming at each other."

Police said the death was suspicious. Investigators were on scene for over six hours collecting evidence and trying to figure out what happened.

Friends of the owner said it was her four-year-old son who died and she and her husband were taken away by police for questioning but were not arrested on scene.

Neighbors said there were two younger siblings at home at the time.

"The two other little ones I guess CPS came for them and they started crying," Flores said.

Flores said the couple was mostly quiet abd saw nothing unusual day to day.

