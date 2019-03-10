CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic along Interstate 37 was shut down on the southbound side Wednesday night as police officers worked to clear the scene of an accident.

According to police, a vehicle believed to be driving too fast veered off the road. The vehicle hit a motorcycle before landing in a ditch.

A driver and passenger inside the vehicle were ejected and taken to a Coastal Bend hospital. Both the driver and passenger are expected to be okay.

Police say the driver on the motorcycle is okay but was also hurt.

