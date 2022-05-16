Corpus Christi PD opens homicide investigation after two bodies found in apartment over weekend

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in an apartment over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Windrush Apartments on the 4300 block of Kostoryz on Saturday, May 14 just after 12:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

Maintenance from the apartments helped officers get into the apartment where they found the two bodies, CCPD officials said. Crime scene units and homicide detectives were then called to the scene.

Officials told 3NEWS this is still an ongoing investigation and no other information has been released.

