Two RVs a complete loss after morning fire near Aransas Pass

Officials said when they arrived on scene, live ammunition was burning off in one RV.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze in Aransas Pass early Monday morning.

First responders from Rockport, Fulton and Lamar fire departments were called to Banty Lane in Aransas Pass around 7 a.m. in reference to the fire.

When crews arrived, they found two RVs engulfed in flames and live ammunition was burning off in one RV, officials said in a Facebook post.

Both RVs were a total loss with damage to one other RV, officials said.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

