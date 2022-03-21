Two RVs a complete loss after morning fire near Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze in Aransas Pass early Monday morning.
First responders from Rockport, Fulton and Lamar fire departments were called to Banty Lane in Aransas Pass around 7 a.m. in reference to the fire.
When crews arrived, they found two RVs engulfed in flames and live ammunition was burning off in one RV, officials said in a Facebook post.
Both RVs were a total loss with damage to one other RV, officials said.
There is no word on if anyone was injured.
Two RVs lost in morning fire
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Spring Break shooting injures three on Corpus Christi beach
- Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet, dies at 95 years old
- Survivor's powerful story of recovery & strength becomes focus of new documentary
- Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier
- Islanders win Southland crown, advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years
- New federal grant will aid in the crackdown of drug trafficking in Bishop
- Survivor of horrific Portland attack to share her story in new documentary
- New wells going up in Bee County following rising oil, gas prices
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.