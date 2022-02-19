Two skydivers in critical condition after parachute didn’t open during tandem jump, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said the two, a client and an instructor, were flown by Life Flight to Memorial Herman Hospital in critical condition.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A pair of tandem skydivers are unresponsive but breathing after their parachute did not open during a jump, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the two, a female client and a male instructor, were flown by Life Flight to the Memorial Hermann Medical Center in critical condition. They say the instructor’s condition appears to be “very critical.”

Officials say the incident took place at 1654 Kitty Hawk Drive in Waller, Texas. According to WCSO, they received the call at approximately 12 p.m. this afternoon.