INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department responded to the Cove Apartments Thursday for a physical disturbance.
Two suspects attempted to flee the scene before officers arrived. 26-year-old Jesus Garcia and 28-year-old Noe Moya were apprehended after a brief vehicle pursuit.
Garcia and Moya are both from Corpus Christi, and they are charged with assault bodily injury.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Garcia and Moya assaulted a male victim in front of his 4 and 5-year-old. Police say the assault happened because the victim had to go to work and was unable to watch the children.
