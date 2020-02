BEEVILLE, Texas — Two people have been arrested in Beeville following a Thursday morning raid at the Pizzariffic.

Police went into the restaurant with a search warrant for evidence of defrauding the federal government's supplemental nutrition assistance program.

51-year-old Rene Ibarra and 50-year-old Elsa Ibarra were both arrested at their home.

Police say more arrests could be made as a result of this investigation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: