ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Two suspects believed to be connected to the death of a Rockport woman are now under arrest.
41-year-old Jaime Garcia and 44-year-old Luiz Perez were arrested Friday morning in connection to the death of Rebecca Maloney.
Maloney's body was found inside of a toolbox in Aransas Pass.
Both men are charged with murder. The two suspects are believed to have worked in conjunction with Luis Garza-Gonzalez, who was arrested last week in the fatal shooting of Maloney.
