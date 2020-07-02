ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Two suspects believed to be connected to the death of a Rockport woman are now under arrest.

41-year-old Jaime Garcia and 44-year-old Luiz Perez were arrested Friday morning in connection to the death of Rebecca Maloney.

Maloney's body was found inside of a toolbox in Aransas Pass.

Both men are charged with murder. The two suspects are believed to have worked in conjunction with Luis Garza-Gonzalez, who was arrested last week in the fatal shooting of Maloney.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: