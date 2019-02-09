ALICE, Texas — Two suspects were arrested after officers with the Alice Police Department Special Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a business on the 500 block of West Main Street.

Connie Cortez and Rita Vera were placed under arrest for unlawful bingo, keeping a gambling place, and for gambling promotion.

Both suspects were taken to the Jim Wells County Jail.

Over 30 bags were seized containing gambling paraphernalia along with $3, 786 in cash.

The search warrant was based on an investigation that had been ongoing for two months.

Alice police want to remind the public that illegal gambling will not be tolerated.

