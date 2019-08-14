INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department received a call Tuesday, Aug. 6 for suspicious persons in the 2700 block of Houghton.

When officers responded they made contact 20-year-old Dylan Ferrell and 20-year-old Daniel Hinojosa, Jr. The San Patricio County K-9 Unit assisted in the search of their vehicle.

The suspects were arrested and charged with various drug offenses for being in possession of glass vials containing THC, a baby bottle containing Codeine Syrup, marijuana, three cell phones, drug paraphernalia, and over $1200.

If you suspect something is going on in your neighborhood, contact the police department at 361-776-2531.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: