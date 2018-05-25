Traffic came to a halt Thursday for about an hour on SPID near Kostoryz after two drivers had to be rescued from an accident.

Police said a driver lost control of his vehicle, crashed into another and caused both of them to roll-over.

One of the drivers received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No tickets were handed out.

