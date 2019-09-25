CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people have been transported to the hospital following an apparent near drowning incident at Bob Hall Pier Wednesday, according to Nueces County ESD #2.

It was around 2 p.m. Wednesday when a call was put out for two swimmers in distress.

Flour Bluff firefighters posted to the Nueces County ESD #2 Facebook page about the call, and eventually updated their post stating that life guards had pulled two people from the water and they were transported by EMS crews.

