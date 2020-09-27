Two Talty children found fending for themselves after mother dies, officials say

Police started investigating when Forney ISD teachers hadn't seen the woman's children in a week, according to InForney.com.

The Talty Police Department and the Kaufman County Sherrif's Department are investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman who was found dead in her Talty home Friday afternoon with her two elementary-school-aged children alone at home, according to InForney.com.

Teachers at Forney ISD first noticed it when two students, ages 6 and 7, were absent from school for a whole week, according to InForney.com.

The teachers tried reaching the mother of the children, but couldn't, and that was when they said they sensed something was wrong.

Forney ISD police then went to the house to do a welfare check, where they found the mother dead and the children fending for themselves at home.

Police say the children are safe.

"Our hearts break with the family, and we are keeping them close in our thoughts and prayers," Forney ISD said in a written statement Sunday.

The woman's name has not been released, and police told InForney.com that they do not suspect foul play. The woman's body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.