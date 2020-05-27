CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite an afternoon for a couple of teenagers visiting here from the Dallas area as they managed to help prevent a potential drowning.

It happened on Whitecap Beach near Bob Hall Pier. A 54-year-old man from San Antonio was fishing from a sandbar and lost his balance in the strong current. Two teenage boys, Max Roy and Ashton Ybarra, managed to throw a boogie board for the man to hang onto and then swam to shore for help.

A Navy ensign, Matt Amoscato, who happened to be on the beach, joined the rescue effort, swimming back out to the victim and pulling him ashore.

The man is okay tonight. Police congratulated the boys for saving a life this evening.

