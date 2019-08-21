CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — SWAT officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called out to a home on Misty Drive Tuesday night to arrest two 18-year-old males accused of being involved in the shooting death of a 21-year old woman back on Aug. 15.

Officers served a warrant in the 1800 block of Misty Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday and took 18-year-old brothers Isaac and David Molina into custody. Police believe they were involved in a shooting at around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Jasmine Ozuna.

According to police, 21-year-old Jasmine Ozuna and a passenger were driving along Moody and Misty drives at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when they heard gunshots and sped away. By the time they got to Trojan and Greenwood, Ozuna noticed she was in pain and realized she had been shot.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and rushed Ozuna to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where she later died.

Police say the investigation into a motive behind the shooting is ongoing. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

