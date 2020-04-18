SINTON, Texas — According to the Sinton Police Department, two juveniles led officers in a high-speed chase, early Saturday morning in Sinton.

The SPD says a 13-year-old girl from Portland, TX stole her mother's SUV and then picked up a 14-year-old male passenger.

It is unclear as to how the police spotted the two juveniles in the SUV, but Sinton PD pursued the juveniles in a short chase, with 3 deputies assisting.

"The chase ended in a crash, striking the railroad track in town, and partially derailed the track," stated Sheriff Oscar Rivera in a social media post.

"A two-mile train had to be stopped short of the crash-site to avoid a full train derailment. The two juveniles were transported to the hospital," added Rivera.

The condition of the two teens is unknown at this time.

3 News will keep you updated as more details become available.

