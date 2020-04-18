SINTON, Texas — According to the Sinton Police Department, two juveniles led officers in a high-speed chase, early Saturday morning in Sinton.
The SPD says a 13-year-old girl from Portland, TX stole her mother's SUV and then picked up a 14-year-old male passenger.
It is unclear as to how the police spotted the two juveniles in the SUV, but Sinton PD pursued the juveniles in a short chase, with 3 deputies assisting.
"The chase ended in a crash, striking the railroad track in town, and partially derailed the track," stated Sheriff Oscar Rivera in a social media post.
"A two-mile train had to be stopped short of the crash-site to avoid a full train derailment. The two juveniles were transported to the hospital," added Rivera.
The condition of the two teens is unknown at this time.
3 News will keep you updated as more details become available.
