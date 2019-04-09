CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting Wednesday at the Fountains Apartments on Airline which sent two teens to the hospital.

According to police, they were in route to the scene when they received word that a teenage boy from the shooting was arriving at an Urgent Care Center on South Staples with a gunshot wound to the chest.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found another teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the leg in the parking lot.

Both teens were taken to Bay Area Hospital for their wounds.

After interviewing witnesses, police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody. Police believe the man shot two teens.

"The investigation is ongoing. We think it had something to do with a stolen cell phone, but we're still trying to determine if that was the case or not," Capt. Dave Cook said.

According to police, the alleged shooter is now facing two counts of aggravated assault.

The suspect remains in custody at the Nueces County Jail.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: