Two Texas DPS State Troopers arrested, suspended in Nueces County

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced it has arrested two of their own.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following a Grand Jury investigation by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced it has arrested two of their own.

Troopers Holly Thomas and Marco Everett have both been arrested and suspended by the DPS for undisclosed reasons.

Officials said DPS has assigned a Texas Ranger Captain and subject matter experts to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations.

This a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more. 

