Two-time Latin Grammy award winner set to perform at Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — She's a two time Latin Grammy award winner who has performed before millions of fans around the world.

However, her humble beginnings in the Rio Grande Valley community of Mercedes keeps her humble and approachable.

Thursday, Corpus Christi residents can enjoy the talent and music of Elida Reyna Avante as they kick off their Jukebox Tour.

Avante will be headlining Thursday's Buc Days Cinco De Mayo Concert on the Buckin Marlin Stage.

