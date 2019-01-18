CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Weber and Holly roads knocked out power Friday morning in Corpus Christi's southside.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, one of the drivers was speeding when they hit into another vehicle. The impact sent the vehicles crashing into a power pole.

Power was knocked out for more than 1,600 homeowners in the area, according to American Electric Power Texas.

Police want drivers to know that it's crucial for them to slow down to avoid accidents.

"You need to slow down, especially because it's dark. Make sure you have your headlights on and just be cognizant of your surroundings," CCPD Lt. Israel Soza said. "Especially if you're at an intersection."

Police are still investigating the accident and said the driver who was speeding will receive a citation.