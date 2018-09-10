Bishop (KIII News) — One person is dead Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bishop, TX.

According to officials, the crash happened around 12 p.m. on US 77 near the FM 3534 exit.

The victim has not been identified, stay with 3News for the latest information.

