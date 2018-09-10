Bishop (KIII News) — One person is dead Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bishop, TX.

two-vechile-ax_1539108188184.jpg

According to officials, the crash happened around 12 p.m. on US 77 near the FM 3534 exit.

ax1_1539109835102.jpg

The victim has not been identified, stay with 3News for the latest information.

