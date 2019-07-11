KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County authorities are now awaiting the deportation of Amanda Noverr, one of the two suspects being charged in connection with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, a New Hampshire couple who went missing last month.

Their bodies were found in late October buried in a shallow grave in the sand dunes south of Bob Hall Pier on North Padre Island.

Adam Curtis Williams, who is also being charged with felony theft in connection with the case, was arrested this week by authorities in Jalisco, Mexico, and was extradited to Kleberg County Wednesday night.

3News was there as he was transferred into the Kleberg County Jail.

The bodies of James and Michelle Butler were discovered the week of Oct. 27. Authorities had responded the area between Mile Markers 263 and 264, an opening in the sand dunes commonly known as "the bowl", after a cellphone believed to belong to the missing couple pinged in the area. That's when they noticed the body of Michelle Butler. The following morning they continued their search of the area and found James' body in the same area.

Both bodies were badly decomposed and it wasn't until Friday, Nov. 1, when authorities were able to positively identify the couple.

The following Monday, Kleberg County authorities released an image of Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Noverr that was captured as the two crossed the border into Mexico from Eagle Pass, Texas, They were driving the truck that belonged to the Butlers. The very next day Williams was identified and Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick announced that they had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Kirkpatrick confirmed to 3News that Williams had been arrested by authorities in Jalisco, Mexico, and that he would be extradited to Kleberg County. Noverr, who was still considered a person of interest in the case, was taken into custody along with her child and remained in Mexico.

According to Sheriff Kirkpatrick during a news conference Thursday, an arrest warrant had been obtained for Noverr and that she and her child are expected to be deported to Kleberg County later in the day.

Williams is expected to go before a judge at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Noverr is scheduled to do the same at 9 a.m.

