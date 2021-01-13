Two-way streets coming to Downtown Corpus Christi

Work started this week on Starr Street and will include People Street, Schatzell Street, Lomax Street and John Sartain Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The streets of Downtown Corpus Christi are about to see some major changes. City crews are working on changing five streets from one-way to two-way in the central business district.

Work started this week on Starr Street and will include People Street, Schatzell Street, Lomax Street and John Sartain Street.

"It's a pain in the neck to come down here and it's intimidating to drive and people will go elsewhere," said Richard Lomax, president of Water Street Restaurants.

Lomax feels the one-way streets have always been intimidating to visitors heading downtown.

"We're very, very excited about it," Lomax said. "Obviously the one-way streets are designed to get people in and out of downtown. I think our whole philosophy over the last decade has been let's slow people down. Look at the Marina. Stop by, shop and enjoy."

Alyssa Barrera-Mason, the Director of the Downtown Management District, said the $400,000 project was funded in part through TIRZ District 3 and ties in with street rehabilitation programs going on for years.

"A lot of complaints that we get are that it's confusing. It doesn't make a lot of sense," Barrera-Mason said. "We see people daily driving the wrong way down these one-block portions, so just correcting that traffic pattern, having that east and westbound lane on these one block portions, will go a long way to making our Bayfront less intimidating."

Lomax said Lawrence Street, alongside his buildings, was converted in 2017 and it has been successful.

"That little section there of Lawrence Street was able to be transitioned, and it's been very effective," Lomax said.

Barrera-Mason said all five streets should be converted in time for Spring Break, and added that Water Street will be resurfaced in the fall.