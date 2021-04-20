Five streets converted to two way traffic in downtown Corpus Christi

The city bond project was created after decades of confusion and frustration from drivers trying to find their way around downtown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traveling around downtown Corpus Christi just got a whole lot easier now that five streets have been converted from one way traffic to two way.

"The issue was they would find parking but they would have a distance to walk. Now it's easing up everything so they park across the street. They're good to go," according to

Santos Garcia is general manager of La Playa By The Bay restaurant in downtown Corpus Christi.

As of this week, five downtown blocks with one way streets connecting Shoreline to Water Street are now a part of history.



Garcia says, "It's going to improve the flow. It's going to reduce the confusion. People are going to know exactly where they're going to be headed. And that's going to help business big time."





For decades, the one way streets of Starr, Peoples, John Sartain, Lomax and Schatzell have presented a problem for both residents and tourists to navigate.

It wasn't until 3 years ago that residents were able to vote a change.





"It was first identified on a list of projects in 2018 when we asked the community what improvements can we make to the downtown area to make it more accessible and to improve your experience. This was very high up that list." That's according to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, director of the Downtown Management District.

The 400 thousand dollar project was funded by the type A board and includes new traffic signals, an asphalt overlay, new signage and pavement markings.





For Santos Garcia, customers in just the last few nights have already commented on the change. "It's easing up on the confusion part. They're getting around much easier and that's going to help."

